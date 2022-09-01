Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

