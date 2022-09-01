Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 1,357,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

