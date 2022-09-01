Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Afton Capital Management LLC

Afton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 5.8% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Afton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.3 %

FCX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 1,004,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,362,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

