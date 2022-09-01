Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 105,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

