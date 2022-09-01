Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

PM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 71,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

