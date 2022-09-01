Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,751,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

