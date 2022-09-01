Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $13.52 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,919. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

