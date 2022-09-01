Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 21,165 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.45. 77,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

