Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 8,559 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.67. 138,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,709. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

