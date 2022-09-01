Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 116,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.
