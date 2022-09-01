Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.6 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 421,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

