Freicoin Trading Down 29.8% This Week (FRC)

Freicoin (FRC) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $138,795.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

