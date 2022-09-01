FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.55. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 130,069 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAIL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.