Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 266068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, May 6th. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

