FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

FSK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

