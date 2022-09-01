FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
FSK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.36.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.