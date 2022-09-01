FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $60,997.50 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $163,055.92.

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.