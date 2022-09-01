FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.29

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 77179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

