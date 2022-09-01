Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Galenica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Galenica alerts:

Galenica Stock Performance

Galenica stock opened at 77.80 on Monday. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of 77.80 and a fifty-two week high of 77.80.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.