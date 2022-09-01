GameCredits (GAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,756.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $5,756.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00277364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002454 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

