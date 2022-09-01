Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.63

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.63 and last traded at $87.87, with a volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $315,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 459.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

