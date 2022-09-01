Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Gartner by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.32. The company had a trading volume of 455,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

