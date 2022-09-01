GBS (NYSE:GBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GBS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

Institutional Trading of GBS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GBS by 65.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

