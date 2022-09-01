GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 465,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,146. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.