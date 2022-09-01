GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

