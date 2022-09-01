General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,629 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.49. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.