Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

