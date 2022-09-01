Geraint Jones Sells 1,225 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,014 ($24.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.31. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,348.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.54%.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

