Geraint Jones Sells 1,225 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).
Admiral Group Stock Performance
LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,014 ($24.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.31. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,348.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
