Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 1,008 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,733. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.81 and its 200-day moving average is $414.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

