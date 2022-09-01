Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 117,595 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 780.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,595 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 825,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,179 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $10,487,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 345,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,108. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

