Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 266,943 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,988,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 1.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,179. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

