Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.84 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.04. 8,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

