Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.19 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Progyny worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 11,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

