Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 22,021 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 117,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.