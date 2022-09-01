Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 2,544 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 80,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,037. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

