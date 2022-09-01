Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.01. 515,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.