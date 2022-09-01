Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.69

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 152477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

