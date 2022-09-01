Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GIAC remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,329. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

