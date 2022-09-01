GET Protocol Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $28,606.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00008087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

