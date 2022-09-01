Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of Gilead Sciences worth $7,235,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

