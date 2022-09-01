Gillson Capital LP Buys 117,071 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,071 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,810. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

