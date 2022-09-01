Gillson Capital LP Buys New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,000. First Republic Bank makes up 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.57. 14,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,057. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

