Gillson Capital LP Grows Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Focus Financial Partners worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $111,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,216 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 235,306 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

