Gillson Capital LP Has $6.40 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

