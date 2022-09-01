Gillson Capital LP Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.11. 32,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.