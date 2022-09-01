Gillson Capital LP Invests $9.39 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.