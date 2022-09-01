Gillson Capital LP Sells 556,759 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 519,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556,759 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

