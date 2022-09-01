Gillson Capital LP Sells 56,146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gillson Capital LP cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,146 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,658. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.