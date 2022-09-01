Gillson Capital LP Takes $5.21 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.73.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.