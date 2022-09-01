Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,495.00.

Givaudan Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. 46,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

