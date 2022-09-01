Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,545 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,878 shares of company stock worth $559,887 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Global Partners Price Performance

Global Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:GLP opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $984.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

